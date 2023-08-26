WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nigel McGuinness Enthusiastic About ROH's Representation at AEW All In Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 26, 2023

In a recent interview with WrestleTalk, English wrestling legend Nigel McGuinness shared his excitement about Ring of Honor (ROH) having a strong presence at this Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view event at Wembley. McGuinness delved into a range of topics, from the potential spotlight on ROH's tag team titles to the brand's historical challenges and opportunities.

The British wrestling luminary Nigel McGuinness opened up about this Sunday's anticipated AEW All In event at Wembley. He initiated the conversation by speculating on the possibility of ROH tag team titles being a focal point in the main event, and what such a spotlight could signify for the brand.

"It’s huge. If Adam Cole and MJF win the titles and are the Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions in the main event, that would raise the profile even more. That’s always been the problem with Ring of Honor. It’s a company that, certainly in the early 2000s, I don’t think there is much of an argument where (we were) revolutionizing the industry, but there weren’t enough eyes on it. When we had those opportunities to jump to that next level, financially, for whatever reason, it just never took off."

McGuinness later expressed a nostalgic sentiment, wishing that AEW President Tony Khan had been available during ROH's formative years to help propel the brand to greater heights.

"It would have been lovely if Tony [Tony Khan] would have been around at that point to be able to help us get to that stage. Now that Tony is on board, we have the opportunity, but because so much time has passed, what was the Ring of Honor style, you can make the argument is now the pro wrestling style because so many of the Ring of Honor guys are top guys in the companies. Kevin Steen [Kevin Owens], Sami Zayn, the list goes on. Everybody took that style and took it everywhere else. Now, it’s very hard for Ring of Honor to stand on it’s own and be different because the in-ring style is the same as everywhere else. How do you differentiate that? That’s the million-dollar question."

Source: fightful.com
