AEW Collision Fyter Fest: Complete Spoilers for Tonight's Episode Airing 8/26/2023

The AEW Collision special, Fyter Fest edition, is set to broadcast at 8pm ET tonight on TNT, though it was pre-recorded last Wednesday at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. This episode also serves as the final lead-up to the All In event. Here are the complete spoilers for tonight's airing:
- Jack Perry appeared to announce his retirement from the FTW Title. However, he was interrupted and assaulted by Hook, who subsequently put him through a table. The title will be on the line at All In.
- Samoa Joe, the current ROH World Television Champion, entered the ring to deliver a villainous monologue aimed at AEW "Real" World Champion CM Punk, hyping up their match at All In. Afterwards, Joe joined the commentary team.
- In what will be featured as tonight's main event, the team of CM Punk, Hook, Sting, and Darby Allin emerged victorious against AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage, Swerve Strickland, and Jay White. Post-match, Samoa Joe stormed the ring to confront Punk, leading to a chaotic brawl involving steel chairs and barriers.
- Big Bill easily overpowered Vary Morales in a one-sided match, with Ricky Starks acting as Bill's manager, continuing the storyline of Starks' suspension.
- In tag-team action, Alex Reynolds and John Silver bested Action Andretti and Darius Martin.
Willow Nightingale triumphed over Robyn Renegade.
- Keith Lee secured a win against Zicky Dice.
- Wrapping up tonight's pre-recorded Collision tapings, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston, and Penta El Zero Miedo defeated The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian.
