Matt Hardy Discusses the Possibility of Edge Joining AEW as WWE Contract Nears Expiry

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

In a recent installment of the "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, AEW's Matt Hardy explored a variety of subjects. One of the highlights was Hardy talking about the likelihood of WWE's Edge making a move to AEW, given that his WWE contract is set to expire next month.

Edge's most recent match was a victorious one against Sheamus on a recent episode of SmackDown. While WWE has extended an offer for a contract renewal, Edge is weighing his options.

“I don’t know. It’s very interesting. It was his week. They were very real and true and genuine about it being his last match, you know, and his deal is coming to an end," said Hardy.

Elaborating further, Hardy noted that if Edge decides not to renew his contract with WWE, a transition to AEW might be feasible. He suggested that Edge could potentially benefit from a more flexible schedule and increased creative input. "If he isn’t going to re-sign or re-up with WWE, I think he has more left in him and I could see him coming to AEW, especially on a lighter schedule, maybe getting a little more say and kind of what you do. I could see that happening. I think there’s a possibility he could end up here. I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility."

Matt Hardy also speculated that although he sees a strong chance for Edge to stay with WWE, he believes that a dream finale would involve a match between himself, Edge, and Christian Cage.

“I still think there’s a possibility he could return to WWE. I wouldn’t rule that out either. But it’s so crazy because I have said many times before, people said, and as my son would say, ‘If your last, last, last, final, final, final, final, final, final, final, final match, who would the opponents be against? Who would your opponents be? Who would it be against’, and Edge and Christian is almost the first answer that kind of comes off the top of my head is what rolls off my tongue because we are literally the two teams that made one another and I feel like it would be great to go out with that as like a last match.”