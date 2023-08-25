Cody Rhodes Pays Tribute To Terry Funk, Makes Tag Match Stipulation In Honor

Cody Rhodes appear in Louisville, KY on Smackdown, to pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk who passed away Wednesday. Rhodes announced a tag match between The Brawling Brutes and Street Profits would be wrestled under Terry Funk Hardcore Rules.
.@CodyRhodes celebrates the incredible career of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk with the WWE Universe. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/R87trnY73K— WWE (@WWE) August 26, 2023
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com