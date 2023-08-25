WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Pays Tribute To Terry Funk, Makes Tag Match Stipulation In Honor

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Aug 25, 2023

Cody Rhodes Pays Tribute To Terry Funk, Makes Tag Match Stipulation In Honor

Cody Rhodes appear in Louisville, KY on Smackdown, to pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk who passed away Wednesday. Rhodes announced a tag match between The Brawling Brutes and Street Profits would be wrestled under Terry Funk Hardcore Rules.

 

