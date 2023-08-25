WWE Star Gable Steveson Confirmed as Participant in 2023 Freestyle Wrestling World Championships

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Gable Steveson, the Olympic Gold Medalist is to make his return to amateur wrestling.

He recently showcased his prowess in WWE by defeating Baron Corbin at the NXT Great American Bash premium live event, held at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Austin, Texas. His pro wrestling in-ring debut.

Steveson won the Olympic Gold Medal in freestyle wrestling in 2020, following a remarkable gold-winning performance at the 2017 Junior World Championships.

Recently, Steveson's commitment to his amateur wrestling roots was further underscored as he was officially named as one of the contenders by the United World Wrestling for the upcoming 2023 World Championships. Scheduled to unfold from September 16 to September 24, this tournament promises to be a momentous occasion in his career.

"At 125kg, Gable STEVESON (USA) is set to return after a substantial absence. The 21-year-old sensation made waves at the Tokyo Olympic Games, stunning the wrestling community with his triumph. He managed to defeat now-reigning world champion Taha AKGUL (TUR) and three-time world champion Geno PETRIASHVILI (GEO) en route to Olympic glory. Following his Olympic gold, Steveson took a brief retirement from wrestling to pursue a career in WWE. However, he has since added another Olympic gold to his aspirations."