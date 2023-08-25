Original AEW All In Match Plan Revealed

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

AEW All In at Wembley Stadium, scheduled for this Sunday, August 27, has experienced significant alterations to its match card.

One of the matches profoundly impacted by these changes is the Stadium Stampede bout. Originally, it was slated to feature the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, along with Santana and Ortiz, facing off against Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, Orange Cassidy, and the Best Friends. However, this match underwent substantial modifications. Initially, Rey Fenix was removed from the match due to Visa issues. Moreover, the match's original conception diverged from the final version.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the initial plan for the Stadium Stampede match was a three-way contest, pitting the Blackpool Combat Club against Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends, as well as the Death Triangle. Unfortunately, Pac's absence from the show was another change necessitated by his injury.