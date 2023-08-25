WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

Original AEW All In Match Plan Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2023

Original AEW All In Match Plan Revealed

AEW All In at Wembley Stadium, scheduled for this Sunday, August 27, has experienced significant alterations to its match card.

One of the matches profoundly impacted by these changes is the Stadium Stampede bout. Originally, it was slated to feature the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, along with Santana and Ortiz, facing off against Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, Orange Cassidy, and the Best Friends. However, this match underwent substantial modifications. Initially, Rey Fenix was removed from the match due to Visa issues. Moreover, the match's original conception diverged from the final version.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the initial plan for the Stadium Stampede match was a three-way contest, pitting the Blackpool Combat Club against Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends, as well as the Death Triangle. Unfortunately, Pac's absence from the show was another change necessitated by his injury.

AEW Wrestler's Contract Nearing Its End

Arn Anderson recently revealed on his ARN podcast that his son Brock's contract with AEW is set to expire at the end of August, contrary to [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 25, 2023 10:54AM


Tags: #aew #all in

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83566/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer