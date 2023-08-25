WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

WWE's Director of Longtime Creative Releases Statement on Bray Wyatt's Passing

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2023

In 2022, Rob Fee, appointed as the WWE Director of Longtime Creative, released a public statement addressing the passing of Windham Rotunda, known as Bray Wyatt.

“I was thinking about Bray’s first promo after his return and how he wanted it to be unlike anything he had done before. He wanted it to be Windham. All of it was true. He was nervous. He didn’t want to disappoint. But more than anything he was so excited to be back with his friends to do what he loved.
He was always creating.

He loved calling and talking for hours about obscure 90s made for TV horror movies or YouTube videos with 400 views that inspired him. He loved that “cover! spear! bray wins!” is a meme. He loved giving the fans pieces of a puzzle and joyfully watching as they assembled it. He truly loved that you all loved him.

I feel so lucky to have known him.

I will miss my friend very much. I don’t think I’ll ever fully comprehend that he’s gone. I wouldn’t be where I am without him. I love you, hoot.”


