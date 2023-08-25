AEW Wrestler's Contract Nearing Its End

Arn Anderson recently revealed on his ARN podcast that his son Brock's contract with AEW is set to expire at the end of August, contrary to his previous statement that it would end in May. Double A expressed his hope that things work out for young talents like Brock and Taz's kid, as they have a lot to offer but haven't had many opportunities yet.
The Andersons were last seen together on the August 12 edition of Collision, where Brock unsuccessfully challenged Luchasaurus for the TNT Championship, a match arranged by Arn. Prior to this, Brock's most recent AEW appearance was in a tag match alongside Brian Pillman Jr. against The Gunns at a non-televised House Rules event on May 13. It's worth noting that Brian Pillman Jr. has since left the company.
⚡ AEW Releases Statement Regarding the Passing of Windham 'Bray Wyatt' Rotunda
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has issued a statement on the tragic death of Bray Wyatt, who passed away at the age of 36 on Thursday after suffe [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 24, 2023 09:38PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com