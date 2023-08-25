WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Wrestler's Contract Nearing Its End

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2023

Arn Anderson recently revealed on his ARN podcast that his son Brock's contract with AEW is set to expire at the end of August, contrary to his previous statement that it would end in May. Double A expressed his hope that things work out for young talents like Brock and Taz's kid, as they have a lot to offer but haven't had many opportunities yet.

The Andersons were last seen together on the August 12 edition of Collision, where Brock unsuccessfully challenged Luchasaurus for the TNT Championship, a match arranged by Arn. Prior to this, Brock's most recent AEW appearance was in a tag match alongside Brian Pillman Jr. against The Gunns at a non-televised House Rules event on May 13. It's worth noting that Brian Pillman Jr. has since left the company.

