Anthony Ogogo Extends AEW Contract Through 2025

Anthony Ogogo will be staying with All Elite Wrestling for the foreseeable future.

According to reports from Fightful Select, Ogogo inked a new deal with the company at the beginning of this year. This new agreement secures his presence on a full-time contract for the next two years, through until 2025.

The former boxer's most recent appearance on AEW TV took place in August 2022, when he delivered a swift knockout to Luke Kurtis in under a minute during an episode of Dark. Since then, Ogogo has made several appearances for independent promotions.

Interestingly, although Ogogo is available for All In, he has not been officially announced for the event. This has led to speculation that he might make a surprise appearance in one of the matches. He is currently doing the media rounds for the company.