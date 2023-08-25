Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss Pay Tribute To Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

Braun Strowman turned to social media this Wednesday to honor the memory of his late friend Bray Wyatt, who passed away on the same day. Strowman, who had been part of the Wyatt Family from 2015 to 2016, took to his Instagram account to pay a heartfelt tribute to Wyatt, as depicted in the post below.

"i really don’t even know how or where to start. This is just what i can muster up right now.

8 years ago today I joined you as your black sheep. If I knew only an 8 short years later I would have to say good by I sure as hell wouldn’t have taken so much for granted. You were my best friend my mentor my big little brother my brother of destruction. You were there for all my highs and my lows as I was for yours. You taught me so many things in the business that we shared and loved and you taught me so much in life. You truly made me a better person. I was so honored the day I found out you were haveing Knash boy and you asked me to be his Godfather. Windham you were one of a kind with a great mind and even better soul. The world lost such and amazing man. My heart is with the Rotunda family JoJo and all the baby’s know i love you all so much. I’ll see you down the road my friend. Slap Brodie on the ass for me when you see him. I know this isn’t bye forever.

I LOVE YOU HOOT!!!"

Upon hearing the news of Wyatt's passing, Alexa Bliss initially shared her shock, expressing, “I’m just in shock. Extremely heart broken And at a loss for words. What I can say is what an amazing human being Windham is. An Amazing & kind friend. one of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth. Windham, you’ve brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around you. It’s going to take me some time to really process this. Sending my love to the Rotunda Family, Jojo & their babies. We love you Windham [heart emoji],” she wrote.





