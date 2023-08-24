AEW Releases Statement Regarding the Passing of Windham 'Bray Wyatt' Rotunda

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has issued a statement on the tragic death of Bray Wyatt, who passed away at the age of 36 on Thursday after suffering a heart attack.
Check out the official statement from AEW below:
“AEW joins the entire wrestling world in mourning the loss of Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt. A third-generation wrestler, Windham proudly carried on his family’s legacy by forging his own incredible path to superstardom. Windham’s unique style and persona showcased his passion for the industry and desire for innovation.
AEW sends its deepest condolences to Windham’s family, friends and fans. We are forever grateful for all his incredible contributions to the industry.”
