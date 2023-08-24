WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Bray Wyatt - 1987-2023

 

AEW Releases Statement Regarding the Passing of Windham 'Bray Wyatt' Rotunda

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 24, 2023

AEW Releases Statement Regarding the Passing of Windham 'Bray Wyatt' Rotunda

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has issued a statement on the tragic death of Bray Wyatt, who passed away at the age of 36 on Thursday after suffering a heart attack.

Check out the official statement from AEW below:

“AEW joins the entire wrestling world in mourning the loss of Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt. A third-generation wrestler, Windham proudly carried on his family’s legacy by forging his own incredible path to superstardom. Windham’s unique style and persona showcased his passion for the industry and desire for innovation.

AEW sends its deepest condolences to Windham’s family, friends and fans. We are forever grateful for all his incredible contributions to the industry.”

WWE Releases Statement On Bray Wyatt's Passing

As previously reported, the much-loved WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt sadly passed away aged 36 on Thursday. In the wake of this tragic news, WWE [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 24, 2023 07:55PM

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #aew #bray wyatt #windham rotunda

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83553/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer