MJF Sets High Contract Demands in Anticipation of 2024 Bidding War

All Elite Wrestling World Champion, MJF, has been making waves in the wrestling world by openly discussing the impending expiration of his contract with the company in 2024. Known for his brash persona, MJF has been teasing what he refers to as the "bidding war of 2024," a plan to pit AEW against WWE in a battle for his services, all in the pursuit of securing a deal that meets his lofty financial expectations.

In a recent appearance on the popular YouTube show "Hot Ones: Truth or Dab," MJF and fellow wrestling star Adam Cole engaged in a fiery conversation. When asked about the status of his contract with AEW, MJF did not shy away from the topic. With a grin, he revealed that his contract with AEW is set to expire on January 1, 2024. He followed this revelation with a bold statement: he categorically stated that he wouldn't even consider a contract that falls below seven figures.

MJF's exact words were, "January 1, 2024. They better back up the goddamn Brinks truck, okay pal? Realistically, I know there's a lot of money that's going to be thrown my way from both sides. I'm not accepting anything under seven figures; I won't even make eye contact with a contract that's under seven figures."