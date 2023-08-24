AEW Star Chris Jericho Sets the Record Straight: Locker Room Controversy Unfounded

Chris Jericho has enthusiastically praised the AEW roster in anticipation of their historic All In event scheduled for this weekend at Wembley.

AEW faced notable scrutiny last year when CM Punk launched into a contentious rant about his fellow wrestlers during an impromptu interview following the September All Out event.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, AEW superstar Jericho spoke out about the recent challenges faced by the wrestling promotion, shedding light on the unity and resolve that helped the company weather the storm. Addressing rumors of internal turmoil, Jericho emphasized the solidarity within the AEW locker room and the determination to overcome obstacles.

"We just let people know that everything’s gonna be OK. We are a great locker room with great people and a lot of momentum for our company that’s still very young and things happen sometimes," said Jericho. The wrestler acknowledged the uncertainty that had gripped the roster but debunked media reports that portrayed the situation as dire. He stated, "We were really getting painted with an unfair brush by the media in a lot of ways like ‘it’s a dumpster fire in the locker room’ and that wasn’t the case. And I don’t want people to believe what they’re reading and think that it’s real, because it wasn’t."

Faced with challenges familiar to the wrestling world, Jericho recounted his own experiences with locker room conflicts. "You go through things like that, fights and that sort of thing, I’ve been in them myself with locker room brawls. You’ve got to continue forward," he noted. Alongside fellow AEW stars Mox and Danielson, Jericho emphasized their joint effort to address concerns and prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.

Jericho elaborated, "Mox, Danielson and I just really wanted to grab the horse by the reins before it got out of control and just let people know that if you have concerns let’s discuss them, if you have issues let’s discuss them but let’s get through them together and come through stronger on the back end." This proactive approach aimed at fostering open dialogue played a crucial role in reestablishing a sense of unity within the locker room.

Reflecting on the outcome of their collective efforts, Jericho remarked, "I think we really came together well which was great for the locker room and for the fans because the fans too want to know that everything is going to continue moving forward." He highlighted the positive impact of the wrestlers' resolve on the company's loyal fanbase.

Wrapping up the interview, Jericho emphasized the resilience that AEW demonstrated throughout the ordeal. "It’s not the end of the world. These things happen and we deal with them and we become stronger as a result, which we have," he concluded.