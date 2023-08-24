WWE Unveils First Competitors for NXT Global Heritage Invitational Tournament

WWE has officially revealed the initial pair of participants for the upcoming NXT Global Heritage Invitational Tournament: Tyler Bate and Joe Coffey. Bate has been designated to Group A, while Coffey finds himself in Group B.
The tournament is set to kick off on USA Network, Tuesday, April 29. The ultimate victor of this competition will earn the right to challenge Noam Dar for the prestigious NXT Heritage Cup at NXT No Mercy. Catch the full announcement below.
🚨 The first two competitors in the NXT Global Heritage Invitational 🚨— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 24, 2023
In Group A representing England 🏴: Tyler Bate
In Group B representing Scotland 🏴: @Joe_Coffey
The NXT Global Heritage Invitational will begin THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/3X7fcqD8d6
