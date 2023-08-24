WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Unveils First Competitors for NXT Global Heritage Invitational Tournament

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 24, 2023

WWE has officially revealed the initial pair of participants for the upcoming NXT Global Heritage Invitational Tournament: Tyler Bate and Joe Coffey. Bate has been designated to Group A, while Coffey finds himself in Group B.

The tournament is set to kick off on USA Network, Tuesday, April 29. The ultimate victor of this competition will earn the right to challenge Noam Dar for the prestigious NXT Heritage Cup at NXT No Mercy. Catch the full announcement below.

