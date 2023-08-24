WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 24, 2023

WWE NXT Star Joe Gacy Opens Up About Bray Wyatt Comparisons

WWE NXT star Joe Gacy recently opened up about the comparisons he's received to Bray Wyatt during an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character. Gacy discussed how fans initially drew parallels between him and Wyatt when he first debuted in WWE, primarily due to their similar appearances.

"When I debuted, I had long hair, I had a beard, I had tattoos, and I was slightly a darker character. And let's be honest, I'm heavy-set, so [fans] just go, 'Oh, this guy's like Bray Wyatt,'" Gacy explained regarding the initial comparisons made between him and Bray Wyatt.

Despite the initial associations, Gacy emphasized that he has been working on developing a new character in WWE NXT, one with its own unique aspects. He acknowledged that there's a darkness to his character, which has led to continued comparisons with Bray Wyatt, but he appears committed to carving out his own identity within the wrestling world.


Tags: #wwe #joe gacy #bray wyatt

