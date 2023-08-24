Chris Nowinski Has Been Invited To NWA

In a recent Twitter post, Chris Nowinski shared that he received an invitation from Billy Corgan to offer concussion education to the NWA roster. While Nowinski didn't disclose whether he had accepted the offer, he expressed appreciation for Corgan's gesture. It's worth noting that Nowinski has previously offered similar services to both WWE and AEW.

“My daughter Kensie got to live out her Dad’s dream of rocking out with ⁦@SmashingPumpkin Saturday! @Billy kids Augustus & Philomena Clementine star in the Beguiled video & they invited Kensie to join their dance number. Proud of her fearlessness in front of 20,000 fans! @Billy has been a great supporter of @ConcussionLF since the early days, and is a member of our national advisory board. He’s invited me to provide concussion education to his @nwa talent and referees. But I also happen to be a huge fan.”

Nowinski is a former professional wrestler turned renowned advocate for concussion education and research. He gained recognition as a WWE wrestler in the early 2000s and later transitioned into a prominent role in promoting safety within the world of professional wrestling. His personal experiences with concussions and their long-term effects fueled his dedication to raising awareness about head injuries in sports.

After retiring from wrestling, Nowinski pursued a career in the field of neuroscience and received a degree from Harvard University. He co-founded the Concussion Legacy Foundation (formerly Sports Legacy Institute) to conduct research on chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and educate athletes and the public about the risks of concussions. Nowinski's work has had a significant impact on changing policies and practices related to head injuries in sports, making him a respected figure in the realm of sports safety and brain health.