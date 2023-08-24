WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Will Ospreay Calls Out AEW for Wrong Entrance Music on Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 24, 2023

Will Ospreay Calls Out AEW for Wrong Entrance Music on Dynamite

Will Ospreay took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with AEW, stating that they played the incorrect entrance music during his in-ring segment with Chris Jericho on the recent episode of Dynamite. He emphasized his desire for the appropriate track, 'Elevated,' to be featured at AEW All In.

He posted on X,  “Oi no heat @AEW production office, once again I don’t work there so I’m not mad, but same sense I don’t know who to talk to about this. But guys played the wrong music last night. Please ensure “Elevated” is played for Wembley.”

MJF Opens Up About Genuine Friendship with Adam Cole Ahead of AEW All In Title Match

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, MJF opened up about his deep friendship with Adam Cole and their upcoming headline match at AE [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 24, 2023 02:12PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #will ospreay

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83535/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer