Will Ospreay Calls Out AEW for Wrong Entrance Music on Dynamite

Will Ospreay took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with AEW, stating that they played the incorrect entrance music during his in-ring segment with Chris Jericho on the recent episode of Dynamite. He emphasized his desire for the appropriate track, 'Elevated,' to be featured at AEW All In.
He posted on X, “Oi no heat @AEW production office, once again I don’t work there so I’m not mad, but same sense I don’t know who to talk to about this. But guys played the wrong music last night. Please ensure “Elevated” is played for Wembley.”
Oi no heat @AEW production office, once again I don’t work there so I’m not mad, but same sense I don’t know who to talk to about this.— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) August 24, 2023
But guys played the wrong music last night.
Please ensure “Elevated” is played for Wembley.
