MJF Opens Up About Genuine Friendship with Adam Cole Ahead of AEW All In Title Match

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, MJF opened up about his deep friendship with Adam Cole and their upcoming headline match at AEW All In for the AEW World title. MJF expressed his genuine emotions and revealed the strong bond they share both in and out of the wrestling ring.

MJF began by reflecting on his journey to this point in his career, acknowledging the challenges he's faced, including bullying and self-doubt.

“It’s, shit, I’m tearing up. I always knew deep down, but it’s hard. Because in life, people will look at you, and they will make fun of you, and they will question you. They’ll pick on you and they’ll bully you, and they’ll shove you down, and they’ll make you question yourself. There were times where I did, but I’d snap out of it, but I’d always snap out of it, and I’d say, ‘You can do this. You can be the guy in wrestling.’ There’s so many reasons why I shouldn’t have been. I did it. All that’s left for me to do is to win in Wembley, and if I do, I genuinely become legendary. That’s not a line. That’s a real thing. To be the biggest headliner in the history of the sport and to win, and the fact that I get to do it with somebody who means so much to me"

He went on to describe their friendship, emphasizing that they talk every day and that Adam Cole is like a brother to him. MJF praised Cole for his caring and supportive nature, which has helped him overcome his own struggles, including Rejection Sensitive Disorder (R.S.D.), a condition that makes it difficult for him to trust people and often leads him to feel rejected.

"…I feel like people think like me and Adam Cole, we hang out at TV and then [go] ‘Okay, bye,’ and he goes home. I talk to this dude every day. He’s my brother. I’ve never met somebody more caring, more supportive, more warm. I’ve never really been able to trust anybody. Unfortunately, I have R.S.D. If anybody doesn’t know what it is, it’s Rejection Sensitive Disorder. Essentially, what’s gonna happen today, which is sad, is I’m going to leave this room, and just because this is the way my brain is wired, doesn’t matter how much therapy I have, I’m gonna leave this room, and I’m gonna go, ‘Well, they all hate me. Which is why it made it so easy for me to be a piece of shit for my entire career. It made it so hard for me to let my guard down. But Adam Cole taught me how to let my guard down. He’s made me a better person. That’s the god’s honest truth."

MJF acknowledged that, like any friends, they have their ups and downs and sometimes have the urge to physically confront each other in the wrestling ring.

"We have our ups and downs, just like any friends do. Sometimes, I want to hit him in the fucking face with this ring. Sometimes, he wants to superkick my jaw off. But at the end of the day, we always hug it out. I’m gonna beat you, Adam. But we’ll hug it out."