Austin Theory Fires Back at Critics, Asserting His Greatness in WWE

In a recent interview with After the Bell, Austin Theory addressed his critics in the world of wrestling, expressing confidence in his abilities and achievements. He pointed out that even his detractors acknowledge his greatness.

Theory began by emphasizing his belief in himself, citing his journey from the developmental ranks to making it to RAW and now SmackDown. He highlighted that at just 26 years old, he has accomplished remarkable feats within WWE, and he questioned how anyone could doubt his self-belief.

“To me, it’s almost crazy being told that I don’t believe in myself. When clearly, let’s use John [Cena] for example, I seen John Cena, he was in the middle of the ring on ‘Raw,’ and look where I am? I got to ‘Monday Night Raw.’ I’m on ‘SmackDown’ now. How are you gonna tell me that I didn’t believe in myself? Who is 26 years old that’s done the things that I’ve done in the WWE? And people always have something to say."

He also recalled a pivotal moment in his career when he lost the Money in the Bank contract, a setback that some believed would end his career. However, Theory proved them wrong by having what he referred to as the "greatest United States Championship run of all time.

"I mean, let’s take it back to the Money in the Bank contract. When I lost that, my career was over, and then look what I did. I had the greatest United States Championship run of all time. And if I decide to go and grab that title again, then I will, but maybe I’m focused on the ‘Head of the Table’? Maybe the workhorse Seth Rollins? That’s a funny one too, calling him the workhorse, but look at how many times I defended the United States Championship. Look up how many matches Austin Theory has had in 2023. I’m sure it’s more than Seth Rollins. But those are the things that people don’t wanna realize because they know how great I am."