NJPW President Labels Male-Only Wrestling as Outdated, Advocates for Inclusivity in All Matches

During a recent interview with Monthly Puroresu, NJPW President Takami Ohbari discussed the concept of an exclusively male wrestling promotion and shared his perspective on why he considers it an antiquated notion. NJPW has taken steps towards greater inclusivity by incorporating women's wrestling into its events, both independently and through collaborations with STARDOM.

In a reflection of gratitude and resilience, NJPW President Takami Ohbari highlights the invaluable role played by the dedicated fans in the wrestling world. Amidst the turbulent backdrop of the global pandemic.

“I appreciate all of the fans for helping us reach a major milestone. The pandemic really brought about a decade’s worth of change in a three year span. We were able to adapt to the changes put on us and keep nimble which is why NJPW STRONG & LA Dojo could stay being important parts of our business. If we hadn’t established a subsidiary in the US, we wouldn’t have recognized how things were changing in the US, and we wouldn’t have the versatility to keep those brands alive. Now LA Dojo is an academy open for everyone, and NJPW STRONG has gone from taping shows without fans, to being a PPV regularly, with enough of a following to pack Korakuen Hall for two nights when we brought STRONG to Japan.”

In regard to women’s wrestling in NJPW:

“Many traditions in Japanese pro-wrestling derive from professional sumo wrestling. There are no women wrestler in Japanese professional sumo. On the other hand, the ratio of men and women participants in the Olympics is almost 5:5,” he said. “The world has changed and the speed of change has been exponential. We cannot stick to the outdated ideas of male-only professional wrestling. We often say that professional wrestling is a mirror reflecting the world. All wrestlers and all matches should be appreciated, and any wrestlers should be provided fair opportunities in the ring regardless of gender or anything else. If we can maximize the business value of that, then so much the better. I think this will be realized in the US first, and then in Japan. In the last few years since STARDOM has become one of Bushiroad’s group companies, I think Japanese pro wrestling fans’ way of thinking is getting closer to a global standard. The first time we had STARDOM wrestlers participate in our Tokyo Dome show, we faced major criticism from fans and our partners in and outside the company. But now, it is taken for granted.”