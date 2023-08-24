CM Punk Pays Emotional Tribute to Terry Funk After AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest

CM Punk paid a heartfelt tribute to "The Funker" following the AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest show on Wednesday night.

After the conclusion of the All In 2023 go-home" pisode of AEW Dynamite, the excitement continued inside Duluth, GA's Gas South Arena.

In addition to filming Saturday's episode of AEW Collision: Fyter Fest, the company organized a special commemoration in honor of the late pro wrestling legend Terry Funk, who sadly passed away this week at the age of 79.

CM Punk, after taping his match for Collision, entered the ring and held up a fan sign reading "TERRY FUNK FOREVER." He then delivered an emotionally touching speech to the assembled crowd.

Below is a transcript of CM Punk's speech:

"Ladies and gentlemen, I love coming to work every day to see two different generations, one I’m in the middle of… Sting and Darby Allin. I appreciate coming to work and seeing all of you staying late, hanging out with all of us, letting us continue. One of the big reasons I would say that I’m here. Maybe that Sting’s here, maybe that Darby is here. There’s a little piece of this man and each and every single one of you here today. I stand on the shoulders of giants and today we lost one, Terry Funk. No matter what religion you believe, maybe you don’t have a religion. One thing I believe is that you are never truly gone as long as the people who look up to you remember you and continue to tell stories long after you’re gone. My heart is heavy tonight because Terry is gone, but I can still smile because Sting is still here. Bret Hart is still with us. I text him every day. There’s a lot of legends that are still here, but we have to give respect to people that paved the way. Let me hear, one time, for Terry Funk."