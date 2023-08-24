WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Collision SPOILERS For 8/26/23

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 24, 2023

AEW pre-recorded this week's Collision episode on Saturday, which is scheduled to be broadcast on TNT following Wednesday night's Dynamite event. The taping took place at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. Below are the advance details, sourced from F4Wonline.com:

- Jack Perry attempted to retire the FTW Championship, but Hook made his return before putting him through a title. Hook challenged him to a match at All In.

- Samoa Joe did a promo about his match against CM Punk at All In.

- CM Punk, Darby Allin, Sting, and Hook defeated Jay White, Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage, and Luchasaurus in an eight-man tag team match. Post-match, Joe and Punk brawled in the ring. CM Punk paid tribute to Terry Funk in a post-show promo.

- Big Bill (with Ricky Starks) defeated Vary Morales.

- John Silver & Alex Reynolds of Dark Order defeated Darius Martin and Action Andretti.

- Willow Nightingale defeated Robyn Renegade.

- Keith Lee defeated Zicky Dice.

- Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, and Penta El 0 M defeated The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian.


