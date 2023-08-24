WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Renee Paquette Joins the Buzz Around Edge's Potential Jump to AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 24, 2023

Renee Paquette is firmly in the camp of those who hold out hope for Edge's potential transition to AEW. Recent reports have surfaced, indicating that both WWE and AEW insiders share the belief that Edge might find his way to AEW once his contract concludes in September. Paquette recently weighed in on these rumors in an interview with Cageside Seats, offering the following comments:

Regarding the prospect of Edge making the move to AEW, Paquette couldn't contain her excitement. She admitted that the mere thought of such a move gives her goosebumps, "It gives me goosebumps. Like, the idea of that happening. Not only just as a Canadian and as a kid growing up, watching Edge in WWE and watching his career, but to get to know him as a human. To get to know him and his wife, Beth Phoenix. They’re just such incredible, like top notch, world class human beings. To be able to watch what he was able to do and wrap up his last match in Toronto. What a storybook ending for him."

Paquette also delved into the possibility of Edge reuniting with Christian Cage in AEW, "Imagine seeing the two of them reuniting and having this like one last hurrah. Like, that is a wrestling fan’s dream."

Edge Reportedly Extended an Offer to WWE, but Signs Point to an AEW Move

Edge had his final match under his current WWE contract this past Friday, with his contract set to conclude by the end of September, as conf [...]

