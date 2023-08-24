Matches and Exclusive Interview Announced for AEW Rampage this Friday

AEW Rampage has revealed the lineup for this week's episode, set to air on TNT. Here's what's in store for Friday's show:

- AEW International Championship Clash: Witness Orange Cassidy go head-to-head with Aaron Solo.

Battle for the AAA Latin American Championship: QT Marshall takes on Gravity in a quest for gold.

- Tag Team Turmoil: Toni Storm and Saraya unite to face off against the formidable duo of Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida.

- Exclusive Interview: QT Marshall sits down with the legendary Jim Ross for an in-depth conversation.