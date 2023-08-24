WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Matches and Exclusive Interview Announced for AEW Rampage this Friday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 24, 2023

Matches and Exclusive Interview Announced for AEW Rampage this Friday

AEW Rampage has revealed the lineup for this week's episode, set to air on TNT. Here's what's in store for Friday's show:

- AEW International Championship Clash: Witness Orange Cassidy go head-to-head with Aaron Solo.
Battle for the AAA Latin American Championship: QT Marshall takes on Gravity in a quest for gold.

- Tag Team Turmoil: Toni Storm and Saraya unite to face off against the formidable duo of Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida.

- Exclusive Interview: QT Marshall sits down with the legendary Jim Ross for an in-depth conversation.

AEW All In 2023: Betting Odds Revealed for Blockbuster Pay-Per-View Event at Wembley Stadium

The AEW All In 2023 pay-per-view event is scheduled to occur on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Wembley Stadium in London, England. BetOnline.c [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 23, 2023 03:51PM


Tags: #aew #rampage

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83526/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer