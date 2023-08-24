WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Santana and Ortiz Make Explosive Return to AEW, Altering All In Match Dynamics

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 24, 2023

Santana and Ortiz are back on AEW and made their presence felt in a big way on Wednesday night!

Ahead of the Stadium Stampede match at All In, Jon Moxley would face Rey Fenix on the final episode of Dynamite before the pay-per-view on Sunday. Moxley would defeat Fenix by choking out the former Tag Team Champion.

Not happy with ending the punishment there, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta entered the ring each with crowbars in hand. Eddie Kington and Penta attempted to make the save but were stopped on the ramp by Santana and Ortiz!

Back in the ring, Fenix was struck with the crowbar followed by The Blackpool Combat Club retreating as The Best Friends came down to the ring. Fenix was carried out of the ring on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance. Renee Paquette tried to get a comment from Kingston, but an emotional Kingston simply stated he would handle things at Wembley.

With Santana and Ortiz siding with The BCC and Kingston’s team now down a member, the Stadium Stampede match has been made into a 5 vs. 5 match.
 
Santana has been out of action for over a year following a knee injury that took place in the 2022 Blood and Guts match.

