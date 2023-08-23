WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk Dies 79

In a somber day for the world of professional wrestling, the iconic Terry Funk has passed away at the age of 79. Funk, whose storied career spanned decades and left an indelible mark on the industry.

The news was first revealed by Ric Flair in a post on X.

Flair tweeted, “In my entire life, I’ve never met a guy who worked harder. Terry Funk was a great wrestler, entertainer, unbelievably fearless, and a great friend,” Flair wrote. “Rest in peace my friend Terry Funk knowing that no one will ever replace you in the world of professional wrestling!”

Born on June 30, 1944, in Hammond, Indiana, Terry Funk's journey in professional wrestling began at a young age, as he followed in the footsteps of his father, Dory Funk Sr., a renowned grappler in his own right. Terry quickly rose through the ranks of regional wrestling circuits before making his mark in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) during the 1960s.

Funk's wrestling style was characterized by its toughness and authenticity, earning him the nickname "The Hardcore Legend." He was a pioneer of hardcore wrestling, known for his brutal brawls and legendary feuds with the likes of Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, and Harley Race. His matches were often brutal, chaotic affairs that pushed the boundaries of what was considered acceptable in the squared circle.

Terry Funk's career boasted numerous championship reigns, including NWA World Heavyweight Champion and ECW World Heavyweight Champion. He was a key figure in the development of the Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) promotion during the 1990s, where his no-holds-barred battles with fellow hardcore icons like Sabu and Cactus Jack became the stuff of wrestling folklore.

Funk's contributions extended beyond the ring as well. He was a charismatic and colorful personality who engaged fans with his entertaining promos and interviews. His charisma and ability to connect with audiences endeared him to fans worldwide.

In 2009, Terry Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, solidifying his status as one of the industry's all-time greats. Even in his later years, Funk remained active in the wrestling world, making sporadic appearances and continuing to captivate audiences with his passion for the sport.

Terry Funk's passing marks the end of an era in professional wrestling. He leaves behind a rich legacy of memorable matches, unforgettable moments, and a lasting influence on the business. Fans and fellow wrestlers alike are expressing their condolences and sharing their favorite Funk memories on social media.

No cause of death has been announced yet but Funk was suffering from dementia over the past few years.

WNS sends thoughts and sympathies go out to Terry Funk's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.