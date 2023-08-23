WWE NXT Global Heritage Invitational Rules Unveiled

WWE has unveiled the regulations governing the NXT Global Heritage Invitational tournament.

This exciting competition was introduced during the latest NXT broadcast, immediately following Noam Dar's victory over Nathan Frazer, which earned Dar the esteemed Heritage Cup trophy. The invitational will feature eight contestants, and the victor will secure a coveted title opportunity against Dar at NXT No Mercy, scheduled for Saturday, September 30.

During a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, it was disclosed that the invitational would adopt a round-robin format. Participants will be divided into two groups, with the eventual Group A and Group B champions battling it out in the finals, set to take place on the Tuesday, September 26 episode of NXT.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the tournament rules:

- The competition will consist of two groups, each comprising four wrestlers, and will operate as a round-robin-style tournament.

- Matches are subject to a 12-minute time limit.

- Pinfall and submission victories will be awarded two points, while a draw will grant each wrestler one point.

- The winner from Group A will face the winner from Group B on September 26, with the victor earning the right to challenge Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup on September 30 at NXT No Mercy.

The tournament will commence on the upcoming episode of NXT, scheduled for next Tuesday. Be on the lookout for announcements regarding the participants, which will be revealed through NXT's official social media channels over the course of the coming week.