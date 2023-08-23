WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW All In 2023: Betting Odds Revealed for Blockbuster Pay-Per-View Event at Wembley Stadium

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 23, 2023

The AEW All In 2023 pay-per-view event is scheduled to occur on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

BetOnline.com has posted the following betting odds for the event:

AEW World Championship Match Winner

  • MJF (c) -400 (1/4)
  • Adam Cole +250 (5/2)

Note: These odds have remained unchanged since their initial release.

AEW Women’s World Championship Match Winner

  • Hikaru Shida (c) +100 (1/1)
  • Saraya +125 (5/4)
  • Britt Baker +400 (4/1)
  • Toni Storm +550 (11/2)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

  • FTR (c) -200 (1/2)
  • Young Bucks +150 (3/2)

Note: The odds for this match have shifted in favor of the underdogs, The Young Bucks, since the initial release.

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

  • Aussie Open (c) -240 (5/12)
  • MJF & Adam Cole +170 (17/10)

Note: The odds for this match have shifted in favor of the favorites, Aussie Open, since the initial release.

“Real World Championship” Match Winner

  • CM Punk (C) -800 (1/8)
  • Samoa Joe +425 (17/4)

Singles Match Winner

  • Will Ospreay -1000 (1/10)
  • Chris Jericho +500 (5/1)

Tag Team Match Winner

  • Darby Allin & Sting -1000 (1/10)
  • Swerve Strickland & AR Fox +500 (5/1)

Note: The odds for this match have remained unchanged since their initial release.

Six-Man Tag Team Match Winner

  • The Golden Elite -300 (1/3)
  • Bullet Club Gold & Konosuke Takeshita +200 (2/1)

These are the current betting odds for the AEW All In 2023 pay-per-view event. Please note that odds may change as the event approaches.

AEW ALL IN: London Card

AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR (c) vs. Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team titles

AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Saraya. vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World championship

"Real World Championship": CM Punk (c) vs. Samoa Joe

The Golden Elite (Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & Jay White) and Konosuke Takeshita

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

Stadium Stampede: Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) and TBD vs. Eddie Kingston, Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix), Orange Cassidy and Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor)

Coffin Match: AR Fox & Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin & Sting

Zero Hour – ROH Tag Team Championships: Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF & Adam Cole


