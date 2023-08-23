WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Keith Lee's AEW Status Clarified Amidst Walkout Rumors

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 23, 2023

Keith Lee remains a part of the AEW roster. 

Keith Lee joined AEW and made his debut on the February 9, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite. Lee subsequently formed a tag team with Swerve Strickland, and together they held the AEW Tag Team Championship before their storyline took a different turn.

In recent months, his in-ring appearances have been limited, with his most recent match occurring on the August 2 episode of Rampage. There was some chatter online last week that Lee had walked out of AEW.

However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that these rumors were unfounded and stemmed from a miscommunication between Lee and AEW management. According to the report, Lee was backstage at last week's Dynamite event but was informed that he wouldn't be utilized for the show. In such cases, it's not uncommon for talent to leave. Additionally, Lee had been scheduled for Rampage but wasn't informed in a timely manner, resulting in changes to the card. Whether any tension exists between AEW and Lee due to this situation remains unclear.

The situation had reportedly been blown out of proportion on social media. Keith Lee is currently present at Dynamite in Duluth, Georgia.

Tony Khan's Approach to Handling Locker Room Tensions in AEW

In recent months there have been numerous reports of backstage turmoil within AEW, encompassing issues like CM Punk's friction with The Elit [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 23, 2023 02:18PM

Source: patreon.com
