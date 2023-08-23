WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MJF Critiques Wrestling Tribalism, Highlights Inter-Company Camaraderie Among Wrestlers

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 23, 2023

MJF recently spoke out against tribalism among wrestling fans during an interview with Busted Open Radio. Tribalism in professional wrestling has been a long-standing issue where fans of different promotions, such as AEW and WWE, often engage in heated debates and rivalries. MJF's perspective on this matter reflects a more inclusive and appreciative attitude towards wrestling as a whole.

It's also noteworthy that he mentioned watching both Cody Rhodes and LA Knight in WWE. 

 "I call it emotional puppeteering. I definitely feel I’m the best, but I’m not gonna sit here and pretend I’m the only one. There’s this weird thing going on now in professional wrestling where I’ll see fans online, the way they communicate with each other, it’s like all-out war. Just so you guys know, that’s not what’s going on with the wrestlers. We’re all rooting each other on because realistically, the better the two companies are doing, the more money we’re gonna make. So stop arguing. We’re all freaking having a blast. I’m watching LA Knight and Cody Rhodes every week, and I’m having a blast, just like I know everybody else is having a blast, just like I know that there are fans out there watching Better Than You Bay-Bay having a blast every single week. There’s so much great professional wrestling going on, and there’s more than enough room for it, clearly. Because AEW is about to have the biggest crowd, this is not hyperbole, the biggest crowd ever in the history of the sport, and I’m headlining it. When I think about that, it’s so insane to me. I think another reason why people can’t get enough MJF is, I’m really similar to a lot of the people that watch every week, besides the fact that I’m a freak athlete and I’m way more handsome than everybody, and a prodigy. I grew up loving this sport. I had a John Cena fathead in my bedroom. I woke up to that man staring at me. That’s insane. I had posters of CM Punk and Roddy Piper and Greg Valentine and Jerry Lynn and Buddy Rogers. I lived for this shit, and now I get to look dead into that camera and say that I’m the headliner for the biggest show ever, and it’s not hyperbole. I think that the reason people are behind me is because people see themselves in me. I’m a part of that dream, and I’m proud to be a part of that dream."

