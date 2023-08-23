AEW and ROH Sign Dalton Castle's "Boys," the Tate Twins, to New Contracts

The Tate Twins, commonly recognized as Dalton Castle's "Boys," have recently revealed that they've inked fresh agreements with both AEW and ROH.

The twins made their debut with All Elite Wrestling in May 2021, facing off against The Acclaimed in a match featured on Dark: Elevation. It wasn't until September 2022 that they significantly increased their presence within the company, primarily engaging in six-man tag team contests alongside Dalton Castle, collectively known as 'The Boys.'

When Ring of Honor television programming resumed in February 2023, Brandon and Brent marked their return to the promotion. They continued to compete in six-man tag matches alongside Castle and occasionally participated in traditional two-on-two tag team encounters. It's worth noting that Castle and the Tate twins had previously formed a partnership in Ring of Honor before Tony Khan's acquisition of the company in 2022.