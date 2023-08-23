AEW All In Generates Strong Pre-Event Buzz with 90,000 PPV Buys Ahead of Wembley Stadium Spectacle

According to Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Wrestling podcast, AEW All In has already garnered an impressive 90,000 pre-event Pay-Per-View purchases. This figure is being described as remarkably robust. The event is scheduled to take place this Sunday at London's Wembley Stadium, and it's worth noting that as of the last report, 80,846 tickets had already been sold for the show.
AEW All In currently has over 90,000 advanced PPV buys for US domestic Orders.— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 23, 2023
This is a very strong number.
#AEW #AEWAllIn pic.twitter.com/kbY0l1O7Nl
⚡ Chris Jericho Unveils Live 'Judas' Performance by Fozzy at AEW All In
Fozzy will be performing 'Judas' live as part of Chris Jericho's entrance at the AEW All In event held at Wembley Stadium. Jericho announced [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 22, 2023 04:17PM
