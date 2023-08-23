WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW All In Generates Strong Pre-Event Buzz with 90,000 PPV Buys Ahead of Wembley Stadium Spectacle

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 23, 2023

According to Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Wrestling podcast, AEW All In has already garnered an impressive 90,000 pre-event Pay-Per-View purchases. This figure is being described as remarkably robust. The event is scheduled to take place this Sunday at London's Wembley Stadium, and it's worth noting that as of the last report, 80,846 tickets had already been sold for the show.

Tags: #aew #all in #london #wembely #wembley stadium

