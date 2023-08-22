Chris Jericho Unveils Live 'Judas' Performance by Fozzy at AEW All In

Fozzy will be performing 'Judas' live as part of Chris Jericho's entrance at the AEW All In event held at Wembley Stadium. Jericho announced via his social media channels that he will personally serenade his way to the ring for his singles match against IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, which is the highlight of the marquee event.

HUGE NEWS! @FOZZYROCK will be playing #Judas LIVE at #AEWAllIn from @wembleystadium! And get tix NOW for the biggest headlining show in our history this Friday at @O2ForumKTown at https://t.co/B5dYyfspEx! pic.twitter.com/H625QV7Aww — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 22, 2023