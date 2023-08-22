WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Chris Jericho Unveils Live 'Judas' Performance by Fozzy at AEW All In

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 22, 2023

Chris Jericho Unveils Live 'Judas' Performance by Fozzy at AEW All In

Fozzy will be performing 'Judas' live as part of Chris Jericho's entrance at the AEW All In event held at Wembley Stadium. Jericho announced via his social media channels that he will personally serenade his way to the ring for his singles match against IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, which is the highlight of the marquee event.

Tags: #aew #fozzy #judas #chris jericho #all in #lonon

