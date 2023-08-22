AEW All In Card "Expected To Change" as Tony Khan Reveals Plans to Bolster Lineup

Tony Khan has acknowledged that the lineup for AEW All In is susceptible to adjustments, though not necessarily in the matches that most might anticipate.

In recent weeks, there has been substantial conjecture regarding the possibility of alterations to some of the prominent matchups scheduled for AEW's groundbreaking event at Wembley Stadium. One noteworthy concern emerged due to Cash Wheeler's recent run-ins with the police, which raised questions about the status of FTR's clash with The Young Bucks.

During the pre-show media briefing, AEW's top executive Tony Khan restated his commitment to proceeding with the World Tag Team Championship match and MJF's World Championship defense against Adam Cole. Nonetheless, he acknowledged that certain alterations to the card are inevitable due to real-life circumstances beyond control.

"I expect more changes. They are not changes I wanted to make or planned to make. I’m not talking about the World Championship match or even the World Tag Team Title match. There will probably be some other changes to the card necessitated by things happening in the real world. Stuff, in some cases, stuff that is nobody’s fault, but stuff that is not related to the world of professional wrestling."

Khan proceeded to outline his strategies for maintaining the strength of the AEW All In card, refraining from divulging any specific match details.

"I am going to try to work through this week to make it as strong as possible and hopefully make the card better than it had been. There will be changes to the card. I plan to add something, and I might have to make some changes in the body of the card. They are not changes that will change the quality of the show and I’m glad the big matches are in such a good position right now.

After you see some changes, whether it’s the scrum or whenever, I can talk to you more about when and why I decided to do those. It’s not like they were things where even a week or two I knew about or was expecting to have to change. That’s part of pro wrestling."



