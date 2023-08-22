Tony Khan Breaks Silence on Cash Wheeler's Arrest, Labels It an "Inconclusive" Situation"

Tony Khan has finally addressed the arrest of AEW star and current tag champion, Cash Wheeler.

The FTR member found himself in legal trouble last Friday morning, voluntarily surrendering on a warrant stemming from a road rage incident in late July. The charge he faced was one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, classified as a third-degree felony, potentially resulting in a maximum prison sentence of five years and a fine of up to $5,000. Wheeler secured his release from jail later that Friday on a $2,500 bond, and remarkably, he wasn't subjected to any travel restrictions.

Sports Illustrated has reported that he remains on track to participate in All In this Sunday, where he and Dax Harwood are slated to defend the AEW tag titles against the Young Bucks.

Khan shared his thoughts on the Wheeler situation during today's All In/Fyter Fest media call. He described the situation as inconclusive and assured fans that he maintains high anticipation for the upcoming match.

"As for things that have happened outside of the ring, I can’t comment on the specifics at this time because I still don’t know everything. We’re still learning facts. Based on the information we have at this time, we’re still keeping an eye on that situation. At this time, I think it’s a very inconclusive situation. It differs from other times where we’ve come in and weighed in or acted on a situation based on the evidence because, in this case, with everything we’re looking at, I don’t think we have those facts right now. At this point, I think it’s rather inconclusive. I do very much look forward to the match and we’ll keep an eye out throughout this weekend and as long as it’s a pending situation."