Stadium Stampede DLC Game Mode Drops This Weekend for AEW Fight Forever

A significant development in the world of AEW Fight Forever is on the horizon.

As reported by PWInsider, the highly anticipated Stadium Stampede DLC game mode is set to launch this upcoming weekend, just in time for AEW's All In pay-per-view event taking place in London.

Back in July, the official AEW Games Twitter account unveiled the trailer for the Stadium Stampede game mode, exciting Fight Forever owners with the news that it would be available as a free download. The trailer showcased a thrilling "Battle Royale" scenario within a stadium, featuring 30 wrestlers battling it out for survival.

If you happened to miss the trailer, you can catch a glimpse of it below.