Tony Khan Expresses Strong Desire for AEW to Join MAX

Tony Khan is determined to push AEW programming to its limits. Presently, AEW Plus on FITE TV stands as the exclusive gateway for fans to access the entire catalog of content produced by All Elite Wrestling. For those without a subscription, only recent episodes of Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision are available on demand, with the oldest episode being removed each week.

In a conversation with CNBC leading up to All In, Khan expressed his admiration for the HBO platform and his fervent desire to see the extensive AEW library featured on the streaming service.

“I think there’s a lot of great possibilities. You know, we have a streaming service overseas outside of America that is very successful with AEW Plus that’s doing great revenue and has seen major growth this year and has grown so much in just a few years and turned into one of the top wrestling subscription services that’s only available outside of America, which is the primary driver of revenue in pro wrestling, even though it’s available in 150 countries around the world. The international revenue is great, too. But frankly, America, the revenue you drive out of there is in many ways the strongest individual point certainly, and I think those US streaming rights are very valuable.

So potentially, we could land, I would love to be on MAX, and I think that would be an amazing thing. And MAX is certainly my favorite streaming platform and it is the streaming platform of my bosses at Warner Brothers Discovery, the people who carry AEW in the US, India, and many great territories. And I believe that together we can come up with something really special. But it was up to me. I would love to land on MAX, home of all my favorite shows.”