Latest Developments Regarding Cash Wheeler's Participation in AEW All In Revealed

, AEW World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler, who was arrested just last Friday on charges related to a road rage incident, is set to compete at Sunday's All In pay-per-view event in London.

Wheeler, a member of the celebrated FTR tag team, voluntarily surrendered to authorities following a warrant issued in connection with an alleged aggravated assault with a firearm incident that occurred in late July. The charge, classified as a third-degree felony, carries a potential penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. After posting a $2,500 bond on the same day of his arrest, Wheeler was released from custody and faced no immediate travel restrictions.

In a recent update, Sports Illustrated reporter Justin Barrasso has confirmed that despite the legal proceedings, Cash Wheeler is anticipated to participate in the All In event. FTR is scheduled to defend their AEW World Tag Team Titles against formidable rivals, The Young Bucks.

Sports Illustrated has independently verified that The Bucks vs. FTR match is still slated to take place, at least as of the latest reports. Speculation has arisen regarding Wheeler's status, given the recent legal troubles. However, AEW proceeded with the storyline during Saturday's Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Collision, and both teams were announced for a face-to-face interview on this Wednesday's Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite, which also serves as the final Dynamite episode leading up to All In.

The All In event will mark the third encounter between The Young Bucks and FTR, with their intense rivalry currently tied at one win apiece. Barrasso highlighted the substantial distraction generated by Wheeler's arrest and noted that both teams will need to work diligently to ensure fans remain deeply invested in their in-ring competition.

There is still uncertainty surrounding whether Cash Wheeler had informed AEW President Tony Khan about his arrest beforehand. Khan is expected to address the media later today, and it is highly likely that he will face inquiries regarding the Wheeler incident.

The AEW community and wrestling fans worldwide will undoubtedly be closely following this unfolding story as All In approaches. Stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops.