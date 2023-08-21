Netflix Unveils New Docuseries 'Wrestlers' Spotlighting Ohio Valley Wrestling

Netflix is set to premiere a brand-new docuseries titled "Wrestlers," shining a spotlight on the captivating world of Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). Mark your calendars for its debut on September 13th. This compelling series is both directed and executive produced by Greg Whitley, known for his work on hit shows like "Cheer" and "Last Chance U."

Here's a sneak peek at what "Wrestlers" has in store:

"Once a proud finishing school for aspiring pro wrestlers, the gym has since hit hard times. Acclaimed wrestler Al Snow clings to an old school wrestling philosophy with a heavy emphasis on storytelling, but in spite of the love of a few diehard fans, the gym struggles week to week to stay relevant enough to keep its doors open. Things have become so dire financially that Al has to sell a majority stake to a group of local businessmen including Matt Jones, the most popular radio personality in the state of Kentucky. Matt and the new ownership group have infused the struggling gym with much-needed cash but it still operates at a staggering loss. The new owners have given Al the summer to turn things around. Wrestlers chronicles the efforts Al and his band of aspiring wrestlers make as they struggle with their personal ambitions and each other while they attempt to come together to save this historic gym."