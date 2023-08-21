NJPW's Great-O-Khan Thwarts Burglar, Offers Compassion Amidst Intrusion

A prospective burglar swiftly grasped his error when he found himself face-to-face with NJPW star, the Great-O-Khan, upon entering a residence.

A member of Will Ospreay's United Empire faction, O-Khan recounted the incident on social media, explaining that he heard his front door creak open and discovered an unwelcome intruder. The intruder promptly acknowledged his blunder, asserting that he had not yet committed any wrongdoing.

Shortly thereafter, the police arrived, during which O-Khan detained the intruder, but also displayed some compassion by offering him water, recognizing that the individual was breathing heavily.

Translated:

“The royal palace has just been trespassed. I hear the front door open and who is it? Just when I thought that, a stranger came in and the moment he saw me, he gave up and started saying something I didn’t understand: “But I still haven’t done anything wrong…” Idiot.

“The police arrived after 13 minutes. I think it’s early, but if it’s a guy who’s really rampaging, 13 minutes to keep hold is a bit tight. There is nothing more uncomfortable than leaving your teeth behind.

“It ended without a long interview, but it seems that he is in trouble. I live in a luxurious residential area, so I was underestimating it, but everyone should lock it tightly. The police officers are also working hard every day.

“As a saintly appeal, the man was breathing heavily, so I gave him a bottle of water. I was able to tell a horror story about Ichika, but… well, well.”