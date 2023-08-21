Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair Join Fortnite

WWE enthusiasts can now step into an exciting new dimension within the world of Fortnite, as two of WWE's most prominent figures, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, have joined the game as playable characters.
The news of Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair joining the Fortnite universe was conveyed through the official social media outlets of the game. This announcement featured an animated depiction of Becky Lynch proudly displaying her WWE Women's Championship.
Gamers are presented with a variety of choices to enrich their gaming experience. These options encompass a bundle featuring Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, distinctive outfits for each Superstar, and an array of accessories and emotes inspired by their distinctive personas.
And New: Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch make their entrance to the island.— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 17, 2023
Purchasable in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/xs8K0jLF4w
