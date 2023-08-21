Latest News Regarding Santana & Ortiz's AEW Comeback

Santana and Ortiz are on the verge of making their comebacks to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) soon.

According to a Fightful Select report, Santana has received medical clearance to step back into the ring after recovering from an ACL tear suffered at Blood & Guts 2022.

In the case of Ortiz, he had been slated for a Limitless Wrestling event during All In 2023 weekend but was subsequently withdrawn from the show. The reason for Ortiz's removal is said to be linked to an AEW-related commitment.

It's noteworthy that although there may still be lingering tensions between the two, it's not out of the realm of possibility that they could collaborate once again on AEW television.