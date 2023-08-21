Eric Bischoff Criticizes Tony Khan's Leadership in AEW, Calls it "Inmates Running the Asylum"

In the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast, wrestling industry veteran Eric Bischoff delivered a scathing critique of Tony Khan's leadership skills within All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Bischoff, a former wrestling executive and on-screen personality, didn't mince his words when discussing his views on Khan's leadership abilities. He remarked, "The lack of leadership, the lack of professionalism, is manifested by somebody [who] is talking to these outside news sites. This is internal business. This should be dealt with internally and it's not. There are too many people talking outside of the office. This is, in my opinion, proprietary confidential information that shouldn't be shared with anybody."

Bischoff went on to describe the situation within AEW, stating, "It's literally the inmates running the asylum at this point, and the entire company looks like a giant clown car filled with juvenile unprofessional self-absorbed children. Not all of them obviously, I don't want to cast such a broad net, but I've never seen anything like this before."

Bischoff concluded his critique with a hypothetical scenario, asking, "Could you imagine if Tony Khan would have been able to buy WWE? You can't manage a clown car at this point."

As of now, Tony Khan and AEW have not responded to Eric Bischoff's remarks.