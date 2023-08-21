WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Complete Results From NJPW x IMPACT Multiverse United 2: For Whom The Bell Tolls

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 21, 2023

IMPACT and NJPW joined forces for a momentous event as they presented Multiverse United 2: For Whom The Bell Tolls, live from the iconic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here are the complete match results:

- Joe Hendry, Yuya Uemura & Heath emerged victorious over the team of Master Wato, Rocky Romero, & Ryusuke Taguchi.

- Kenny King successfully defended his IMPACT Digital Media Championship by defeating Yoshinobu Kanemaru.

- In a thrilling Scramble Match, Chris Sabin triumphed over a formidable lineup, including Frankie Kazarian, Rich Swann, El Desperado, MAO, BUSHI, Kevin Knight, and YOH.

- Moose & Eddie Edwards formed an impressive tag team and bested TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Shane Haste).

- Giulia retained her IMPACT Knockouts Championship by defeating challengers Gisele Shaw, Momo Kohgo, and Deonna Purrazzo.

- Sami Callihan emerged victorious in a gritty South Philly Street fight against DOUKI.

- TJP & Francesco Akira teamed up to secure a win over Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita.

- Bullet Club, consisting of David Finlay, KENTA, Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, Ace Austin, and Chris Bey, prevailed over The World, featuring PCO, Josh Alexander, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, El Phantasmo, and The DKC.

- Lio Rush & Trey Miguel showcased their prowess by defeating the duo of Mike Bailey & Hiromu Takahashi.

- Alex Shelley retained the prestigious IMPACT World Championship by defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi in an epic encounter.


