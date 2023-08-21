Tony Khan Declares Sting's AEW Tenure as the Apex of His Wrestling Career

According to Tony Khan, Sting's current tenure in AEW is the pinnacle of his wrestling career.

Sting made his debut in All Elite Wrestling in December 2020, at the age of 64. Remarkably, Sting boasts an undefeated record of 17-0 in AEW, and all his matches have been tag team encounters, usually partnering with Darby Allin in 2-on-2 tag bouts or matches involving multiple participants.

Before his AEW stint, Sting was primarily recognized for his remarkable 14-year tenure in NWA-WCW, which concluded in 2001 when WWE acquired WCW.

Following WCW's closure, Sting opted not to join WWE, instead becoming a fixture in TNA where he clinched and held the World Championship five times.

In 2014, Sting eventually joined WWE, but his in-ring activity was limited due to an injury suffered during a 2015 match with Seth Rollins/

During an interview on The Chase McCabe Show, Tony Khan asserted that Sting's current stint in pro wrestling represents the zenith of his illustrious career.

“When you talk about some of the biggest names in pro wrestling, for me it starts and ends with Sting. He’s one of the all-time legends. He’s one of my all-time favorites.”

“Sting is still a huge part of AEW, and one of the greatest things we accomplished was bringing Sting out of retirement. He is still wrestling to this day. He is undefeated in AEW, in fact, and he’s on the greatest run of his career right now in AEW.”