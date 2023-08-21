LA Knight Acknowledges WWE's Challenges in Changing Plans

LA Knight's surging popularity remains on the ascent, even as The Megastar, while acknowledging WWE's formidable status as a massive juggernaut, calls for a "change of plans."

The Megastar delved into how WWE's sheer scale influences its creative decisions during an interview with Inside The Ropes. However, they also emphasized that, given the passionate crowd responses, there might be room for adaptability and change within the WWE landscape.

“Well, it’s such a big machine, you’ve got so many moving parts and so many bodies and people to factor in. Hell, if you consider just SmackDown in and of itself, you’ve got at least, and I’m probably even undershooting this, at least 40 to 50 talents to look after. Probably more than that, I’m probably just thinking of just the guys. Then you’ve got Raw and you got NXT and everything needs to coordinate.

So I can understand if you want to make some plans, kind of in advance and ahead of time. And then when something like this happens, it’s almost like ‘Do I upend everything and change everything? Is this real? Is this gonna last?’ So in a way I get the trepidation.

At the same time, there is a point where and I think, maybe now we’ve reached that, where you hear and you see and you understand what’s happening and realize ‘All right, there’s got to be a change of plans.'”