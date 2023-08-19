Real World Championship Match Set For All In

Samoa Joe, current ROH TV Champion looking for a response to his challenge to the "Real World Champion" CM Punk was answered tonight on Collison as Samoa Joe had a match against "The Golden Vampire" who turned out to be CM Punk under the mask and hit a GTS to Samoa Joe and accepted the challenge.
.@SamoaJoe wanted an answer and well... @CMPunk gave him one#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/cuYnq0N6mO— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 20, 2023
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com