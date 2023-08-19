WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Real World Championship Match Set For All In

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Aug 19, 2023

Samoa Joe, current ROH TV Champion looking for a response to his challenge to the "Real World Champion" CM Punk was answered tonight on Collison as Samoa Joe had a match against "The Golden Vampire" who turned out to be CM Punk under the mask and hit a GTS to Samoa Joe and accepted the challenge.

