Featured below are complete AEW Rampage: Fight For The Fallen results from Friday, August 18, 2023.

AEW RAMPAGE: FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN RESULTS (8/18/2023)

The “This is Rampage, baby!” theme hits to get this week’s special Fight For The Fallen edition of AEW Rampage officially off-and-running.

We shoot inside the Bridgestone Arena where fireworks explode as Excalibur welcomes us to the show. Tony Schiavone also checks in and then we go down to the ring for our opener.

Rey Fenix vs. Komander

Already in the ring for the opening contest are two masked fan-favorites, Rey Fenix of The Lucha Bros and Komander. Excalibur mentions this as a dream match for Komander.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Komander takes Fenix down early and the two trade some holds and pin attempts, as well as counters and reversals over-and-over again.

Fenix walks the top-rope and then leaps looking for a kick, but Komander avoids it and takes over. He knocks Fenix out to the floor and hits a wild high spot from the ring to the floor.

Back in the ring, Komander walks the top-rope and stops to leap, but Fenix sees him coming and avoids it. He sweeps Komander’s leg out from under him and connects with a big diving stomp for a close near fall.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this red-hot opener continues.

When we return, we see Komander hit a hurricanrana that spikes Fenix on the top of his head in scary fashion. Komander goes for the cover but Fenix kicks out. The fans chant “This is Awesome!” as the action resumes with Komander in the offensive driver’s seat.

As the action continues, we see Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli watching on as Excalibur reminds us they will meet Fenix and The Lucha Bros, among others, in the Stadium Stampede match at AEW ALL IN 2023.

We see Komander hit a Crucifix Bomb for another close near fall attempt. Fenix then starts to take over on offense. He ultimately finishes him off a few moments later. Great opening contest on this week’s show.

Winner: Rey Fenix

Renee Paquette Interviews Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

After the opener wraps up, we shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with her guest at this time, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. The former AEW Women’s Champion talks about competing at the first ALL IN and being the first female signed by AEW.

She says it will be a perfect full-circle moment at AEW ALL IN 2023 at Wembley Stadium when she re-captures the AEW Women’s Championship. We head to another commercial break after this.

ROH World Tag-Team Championships

Aussie Open vs. Ethan Page & Brother Zay

When we return from the commercial break, we see Johnny TV and his puppy dog congratulating QT Marshall on capturing gold in AAA at TripleMania XXXI.

From there, we shoot back inside the arena where “All Ego” Ethan Page and “Brother Zay” Isiah Kassidy make their way out and head to the ring. Brother Zay cuts a quick “Awww Yeah!” promo on the way to the ring.

The duo settle in the ring for title action against ROH World Tag-Team Champions Aussie Open. Their music dies down and then the theme hits for the reigning and defending champions, Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher, who make their way out.

After both teams finish their entrances up, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our second match of the evening here on the Fight For The Fallen edition of AEW Rampage. Immediately Davis and Fletcher jump Page and Zay.

Aussie Open knocks Page out of the ring and then focus their double-team attack on Brother Zay in the ring. When the dust settles, it is Davis and Zay who are kicking things off for their respective teams. Davis tags in Fletcher, who picks up where he left off, taking it to Zay in what is a one-sided affair thus far.

Ethan Page finally gets the tag and he helps shift the offensive momentum into his team’s favor. He knocks Fletcher out to the floor, where Brother Zay hits a big splash on him and Davis. He rolls him back in the ring and Page covers him but Davis breaks up the pin attempt.

Now we see Aussie Open take back over control of the offense, hitting a double-team sandwich spot on Page and Zay as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this tag title tilt continues.

When we return from the break, we see Page being worked over by Fletcher. He fights back and hits a brainbuster. This allows him to make it to his corner where he tags in Zay. Zay takes it to Davis to knock him off the apron and then dukes it out with Fletcher before hitting some high spots to the floor.

Seconds later, Aussie Open hit their double-team finisher on Zay for the win. After the match, Davis and Fletcher get on the mic and send a message to MJF and Adam Cole. They call them pieces of trash who like to talk a lot. They guarantee they won’t ever hit a kangaroo kick in their lives at ALL IN.

Winners and STILL ROH World Tag-Team Champions: Aussie Open

The Hardys Challenge Aussie Open For ROH Tag Titles

After the match, we see The Hardys in a video where they send a message to Aussie Open. They say they want to challenge them for the ROH World Tag-Team Championships for next week and then go on to defend them against Adam Cole and MJF at AEW ALL IN 2023.

Sammy Guevara vs. Jon Cruz

We return inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville where Sammy Guevara’s theme hits. “The Spanish God” makes his way to the ring as the commentators talk us through footage of him coming to the aid of Chris Jericho when the Don Callis Family attacked him on Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen earlier this week.

Guevara settles inside the squared circle where his opponent, Jon Cruz, is introduced. He is already in the ring. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

This one lasts all of two minutes, as Guevara hits a bunch of showcase spots, including a big splash from the ring to the floor, before connecting with his finisher for the squash match victory. After the match, a Nyla Rose vignette airs and then we head to another commercial break.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

Toni Storm & Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue & Hikaru Shida

It’s main event time!

After Excalibur speed-reads the entire lineup for next week’s AEW Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite, tomorrow night’s Fight For The Fallen edition of Collision and next weekend’s ALL IN 2023 premium live event, we shoot to the pre-main event video package hosted by Mark Henry.

Once “The World’s Strongest Man” wraps up the usual pre-main event video package, we shoot back inside the arena where we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme of The Outcasts. Out comes Toni Storm and Ruby Soho accompanied by Saraya.

The duo settle in the ring and look ready to rock and roll. Their music dies down and the theme for Skye Blue hits. She makes her way out and stops. Her music stops as well. Now the familiar sounds of Hikaru Shida’s theme hits and the AEW Women’s World Champion emerges.

Blue and Shida head to the ring together and settle inside. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our final match of the evening here on the special Fight For The Fallen edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

After some early back-and-forth action, which sees Saraya get involved multiple times, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break with The Outcasts duo in firm control of the offense.

When we return from the final break of the evening, we see some more back-and-forth action until finally The Outcasts use the spray paint can to blind their opposition, leading to them picking up the win.

After the match, The Outcasts attacked Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue, setting up a big pull-apart brawl with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., the fourth woman involved in the fatal-four-way for the AEW Women’s World Championship at ALL IN 2023.

The show goes off the air with all four women involved in the title bout at ALL IN brawling and security and officials trying to break them up. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: The Outcasts