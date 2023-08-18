Lacey Evans Leaves WWE to Launch 'The Sunny Summers Café' with a Focus on Community Support

Lacey Evans bid farewell to the WWE earlier this week and is now gearing up to launch her very own coffee shop.

In a recent interview with The Island News, Macey Estrella, known as Lacey Evans, enthusiastically revealed her plans for "The Sunny Summers Café," set to have its grand opening on Monday at 11:00 AM EST in Beaufort, South Carolina.

Regarding her departure from WWE, Estrella expressed her gratitude for her time in the company but explained that the extensive travel commitments made it challenging for her to spend time with her family. She shared, "I believed I could contribute more by fighting a different battle outside the WWE ring. I'm determined to focus on supporting my community in combating addiction and destigmatizing mental health issues."

The café's name pays homage to Estrella's daughters, Summer and Sunny. The vision is for the café to be a welcoming space for organizations like Alcoholics Anonymous, offering complimentary coffee and donuts during their meetings.

Estrella emphasized her desire for the café to serve as a sanctuary where people can disconnect from their devices and, more importantly, unwind from the pressures of their own minds. She emphasized, "Cellphones have taken over our computers and cameras. Let's not allow them to replace our families."

As an added incentive for unplugging, a "Cellphone Jail" will be available, allowing patrons to secure their phones while in the café and receive a free donut as a reward.

Operating hours for the café will be from 5 AM to 6 PM daily.

WNS wishes Lacey Evans all the very best with her new venture.