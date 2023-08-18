Edge Triumphs Over Sheamus in Emotional WWE SmackDown Match

Edge achieved a remarkable victory over Sheamus in an unforgettable match during the August 18th episode of WWE SmackDown.

This particular Friday's episode took place in Toronto, Edge's hometown, and marked the 25th anniversary of his debut in WWE. In the week leading up to the event, the WWE Hall of Famer issued a challenge to Sheamus for a match. Prior to the bout, Edge disclosed that it would be his final match under his current WWE contract.

The entire episode was a heartfelt celebration of this beloved wrestling legend. It included a touching video package that showcased Edge's illustrious career and featured clips of various WWE stars expressing their gratitude and admiration for the legend.

As for the match itself, Edge received a hero's welcome from his hometown crowd. His family was positioned at ringside, and he acknowledged them on his way to the ring. His wife, Beth Phoenix, was visibly moved, with tears welling up even before the match commenced. "The Rated-R Superstar" emerged victorious, securing the win by pinning Sheamus after executing a second Spear. The moment the bell rang, Edge was visibly overwhelmed with emotion. He received another thunderous ovation from the audience, accompanied by an impressive display of pyrotechnics. Edge and Sheamus shared a heartfelt embrace, and Beth Phoenix was captured in tears at ringside as the show concluded.

