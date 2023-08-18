WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Edge Triumphs Over Sheamus in Emotional WWE SmackDown Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 18, 2023

Edge Triumphs Over Sheamus in Emotional WWE SmackDown Match

Edge achieved a remarkable victory over Sheamus in an unforgettable match during the August 18th episode of WWE SmackDown.

This particular Friday's episode took place in Toronto, Edge's hometown, and marked the 25th anniversary of his debut in WWE. In the week leading up to the event, the WWE Hall of Famer issued a challenge to Sheamus for a match. Prior to the bout, Edge disclosed that it would be his final match under his current WWE contract.

The entire episode was a heartfelt celebration of this beloved wrestling legend. It included a touching video package that showcased Edge's illustrious career and featured clips of various WWE stars expressing their gratitude and admiration for the legend.

As for the match itself, Edge received a hero's welcome from his hometown crowd. His family was positioned at ringside, and he acknowledged them on his way to the ring. His wife, Beth Phoenix, was visibly moved, with tears welling up even before the match commenced. "The Rated-R Superstar" emerged victorious, securing the win by pinning Sheamus after executing a second Spear. The moment the bell rang, Edge was visibly overwhelmed with emotion. He received another thunderous ovation from the audience, accompanied by an impressive display of pyrotechnics. Edge and Sheamus shared a heartfelt embrace, and Beth Phoenix was captured in tears at ringside as the show concluded.

WWE SmackDown Results (8/18/2023)

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, August 18, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com r [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 18, 2023 11:25PM


Tags: #wwe #edge #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83463/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer